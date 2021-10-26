Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 26, 2021

Today is 26 Tuesday October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Panchami till 08:23 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ku, Gha, Ng. The lucky number will be 5. The constant flow of ideas rushing in and out of their minds sociable, communicative and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful and restless.

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:37 Sunset 18:07 Moon set 11:17 Moon rise 22:21 Tithi Panchami till 08:23 thereafter Shashti Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ardra Yoga Siva Karana Taitula till 08:23 thereafter Garaja Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:15 - 16:41 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 15:15 - 16:41

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:43 AM IST