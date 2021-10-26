e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:36 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 26, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is 26 Tuesday October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Panchami till 08:23 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ku, Gha, Ng. The lucky number will be 5. The constant flow of ideas rushing in and out of their minds sociable, communicative and ready for fun, with a tendency to suddenly get serious, thoughtful and restless.

Today worship Goddess Durga read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:37
Sunset18:07
Moon set 11:17
Moon rise22:21
TithiPanchami till 08:23 thereafter Shashti
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ardra
Yoga Siva
KaranaTaitula till 08:23 thereafter Garaja
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:15 - 16:41
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat15:15 - 16:41

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
