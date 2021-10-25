e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 25, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Monday 25 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Panchami all Night. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus till 14:35 thereafter in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 14:35 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from. Lucky Number will be 4. skillful, inventive and often very smart, with a need for a dynamic working environment and a lot of social contacts.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Shiv Stuti Stotra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:37
Sunset18:07
Moon set 10:25
Moon rise21:32
TithiPanchami All Night
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha
Yoga Parigha
KaranaKaulava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 14:35 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:03 - 09:30
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat09:30 - 10:56

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:45 AM IST
