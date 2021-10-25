Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 25, 2021

Today is Monday 25 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Panchami all Night. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus till 14:35 thereafter in Gemini.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus till 14:35 thereafter Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from. Lucky Number will be 4. skillful, inventive and often very smart, with a need for a dynamic working environment and a lot of social contacts.

Today worship Lord Shiva read Shiv Stuti Stotra. Today’s colour is White. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 25-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:37 Sunset 18:07 Moon set 10:25 Moon rise 21:32 Tithi Panchami All Night Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Mrigashirsha Yoga Parigha Karana Kaulava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 14:35 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:03 - 09:30 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 09:30 - 10:56

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 05:45 AM IST