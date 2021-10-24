Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 24, 2021

Today is Sunday 24 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Chaturthi till 29:42. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus. Today is Sankashti/Dashrathi/Karak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Va, Vi, Vu. Lucky Number will be 3 . responsible, stable. Practical and well-grounded achieve a satisfying luxurious, yet practical way of life.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 24-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:36 Sunset 18:08 Moon set 09:33 Moon rise 20:46 Tithi Chaturthi till 29:42 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Rohini Yoga Variyan Karana Bhava till 16:21 thereafter Balava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:42 - 18:08 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 13:49 - 15:15

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:34 AM IST