Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:50 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 24, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 24 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Chaturthi till 29:42. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus. Today is Sankashti/Dashrathi/Karak Chaturthi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Va, Vi, Vu. Lucky Number will be 3 . responsible, stable. Practical and well-grounded achieve a satisfying luxurious, yet practical way of life.

Today worship Lord Ganesh read Atharvashirsha. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date24-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:36
Sunset18:08
Moon set 09:33
Moon rise20:46
TithiChaturthi till 29:42
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini
Yoga Variyan
KaranaBhava till 16:21 thereafter Balava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:42 - 18:08
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:46
Subh Muhurat13:49 - 15:15

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:34 AM IST
