Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 23, 2021

Today is Saturday 23 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Tritiya till 27:01. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 21:52 thereafter Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from I, U, E, O. Lucky Number will be 2. hardworking, patient and thorough; excellent cook, gardener, lover.

Today worship Shani read/chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:36 Sunset 18:08 Moon set 08:41 Moon rise 20:03 Tithi Tritiya till 27:01 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Kritika till 21:52 thereafter Rohini Yoga Vyatapata Karana Vanija till 13:43 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:29 - 10:56 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 08:03 - 09:29

