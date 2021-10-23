e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:44 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 23, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Saturday 23 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Tritiya till 27:01. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Kritika till 21:52 thereafter Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from I, U, E, O. Lucky Number will be 2. hardworking, patient and thorough; excellent cook, gardener, lover.

Today worship Shani read/chant Shani Mantra. Today’s colour is Black. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:36
Sunset18:08
Moon set 08:41
Moon rise20:03
TithiTritiya till 27:01
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Kritika till 21:52 thereafter Rohini
Yoga Vyatapata
KaranaVanija till 13:43 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:29 - 10:56
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:46
Subh Muhurat08:03 - 09:29

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:55 AM IST
