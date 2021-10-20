e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 20, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Wednesday 20 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Purnima till 20:25 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pisces till 14:00 thereafter Aries. Today is Navann Puirnima/Kartik Snanarambh/Akash Deepdan/Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Aaiambil Oli Samapti (Jain).

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces till 14:00 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 14:00 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha, Chi, Chu, Che. The lucky Number will be 8. Overly Emotional and Sensitive; clever, full of ideas, and extremely imaginative.

Today worship Goddess Annapurna Read Annapurna Stotram. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date20-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:35
Sunset18:10
Moon set 30:59:00
Moon rise18:13
TithiPurnima till 20:25 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Revati till 14:00 thereafter Aswini
Yoga Harshana
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 07:40 thereafter Bhava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 14:00 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:23 - 13:50
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat10:56 - 12:23

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
