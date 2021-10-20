Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 20, 2021

Today is Wednesday 20 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Purnima till 20:25 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Pisces till 14:00 thereafter Aries. Today is Navann Puirnima/Kartik Snanarambh/Akash Deepdan/Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Aaiambil Oli Samapti (Jain).

New born baby Moon sign will be Pisces till 14:00 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 14:00 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha, Chi, Chu, Che. The lucky Number will be 8. Overly Emotional and Sensitive; clever, full of ideas, and extremely imaginative.

Today worship Goddess Annapurna Read Annapurna Stotram. Today’s colour is Green. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 20-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:35 Sunset 18:10 Moon set 30:59:00 Moon rise 18:13 Tithi Purnima till 20:25 thereafter Prathama Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati till 14:00 thereafter Aswini Yoga Harshana Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 07:40 thereafter Bhava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 14:00 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:23 - 13:50 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 10:56 - 12:23

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:53 AM IST