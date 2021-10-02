e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

24,354 fresh coronavirus cases in India in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 03:55 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 2, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Saturday 2 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:10 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Cancer till 27:33 thereafter in Leo. Today is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Ekadashi Shraddha/Indira Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 27:33 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Di, Du, De, Do. The lucky Number will be 8. Informative, diplomatic, and intelligent. Supportive towards family.

Today worship Hanuman read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:30
Sunset18:24
Moon set 15:49
Moon rise27:17:00
TithiEkadashi till 23:10 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha
Yoga Siddha
KaranaBhava till 11:12 thereafter Balava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 27:33 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Varsha (Monsoon)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:29 - 10:58
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:51
Subh Muhurat07:59 - 09:29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal