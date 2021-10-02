Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 2, 2021

Today is Saturday 2 October 2021 Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Ekadashi till 23:10 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Bhadrapada Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Cancer till 27:33 thereafter in Leo. Today is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Ekadashi Shraddha/Indira Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Cancer till 27:33 thereafter Leo. Nakshatra will be Ashlesha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Di, Du, De, Do. The lucky Number will be 8. Informative, diplomatic, and intelligent. Supportive towards family.

Today worship Hanuman read Hanuman Chalisa. Today’s colour is Blue. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:30 Sunset 18:24 Moon set 15:49 Moon rise 27:17:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 23:10 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha Yoga Siddha Karana Bhava till 11:12 thereafter Balava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Bhadrapada Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 27:33 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Varsha (Monsoon) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:29 - 10:58 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:51 Subh Muhurat 07:59 - 09:29

