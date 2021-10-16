e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:43 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 16, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Saturday 16 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Ekadashi till 17:31 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Pashankusha Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 09:20 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ge, Go, Sa, Si. Lucky Number will be 4 . Supportive to friends and family but lose relations due to unnecessary arguments. Creative and intellectual.

Today worship Lord Vishnu read Vishnu Sahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Grey. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:33
Sunset18:13
Moon set 27:35:00
Moon rise15:51
TithiEkadashi till 17:31 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 09:20 thereafter Satabisha
Yoga Ganda
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 17:37 thereafter Bhava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:29 - 10:56
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:47
Subh Muhurat08:01 - 09:29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal