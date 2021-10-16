Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 16, 2021

Today is Saturday 16 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Ekadashi till 17:31 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Pashankusha Ekadashi.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aquarius. Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 09:20 thereafter Satabisha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Ge, Go, Sa, Si. Lucky Number will be 4 . Supportive to friends and family but lose relations due to unnecessary arguments. Creative and intellectual.

Today worship Lord Vishnu read Vishnu Sahastra Naam. Today’s colour is Grey. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 16-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:33 Sunset 18:13 Moon set 27:35:00 Moon rise 15:51 Tithi Ekadashi till 17:31 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta till 09:20 thereafter Satabisha Yoga Ganda Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 17:37 thereafter Bhava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:29 - 10:56 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 08:01 - 09:29

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:51 AM IST