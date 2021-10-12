e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:54 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 12, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today is Tuesday 12 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Saptami till 21:47 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Saraswati Pujan/Mahalaxmi Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 11:25 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Bhi, Bhu, Dha, Pha. The lucky number will be 9. Keenly interested in philosophy and religion; loves travelling and is very attached to his freedom and independence.

Today worship Goddess Kalratri/Mahalaxmi read Mahalaxmi Stotra. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date12-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:32
Sunset18:16
Moon set 23:38
Moon rise12:29
TithiSaptami till 21:47 thereafter Ashtami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Moola till 11:25 thereafter Poorvashadha
Yoga Sobhana till 08:49 thereafter Atiganda
KaranaGaraja till 10:45 thereafter Vanija
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:21 - 16:49
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:48
Subh Muhurat15:21 - 16:49

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal