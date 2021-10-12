Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 12, 2021

Today is Tuesday 12 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Saptami till 21:47 thereafter Ashtami. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Saraswati Pujan/Mahalaxmi Pujan.

New born baby Moon sign will be Sagittarius. Nakshatra will be Moola till 11:25 thereafter Poorvashadha. Today’s new born baby name word as per the Moon sign will start from Bhi, Bhu, Dha, Pha. The lucky number will be 9. Keenly interested in philosophy and religion; loves travelling and is very attached to his freedom and independence.

Today worship Goddess Kalratri/Mahalaxmi read Mahalaxmi Stotra. Today’s colour is Red. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 12-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:32 Sunset 18:16 Moon set 23:38 Moon rise 12:29 Tithi Saptami till 21:47 thereafter Ashtami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Moola till 11:25 thereafter Poorvashadha Yoga Sobhana till 08:49 thereafter Atiganda Karana Garaja till 10:45 thereafter Vanija Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:21 - 16:49 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:48 Subh Muhurat 15:21 - 16:49

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:57 AM IST