Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 10, 2021

Today is Sunday 10 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Panchami till 26:13. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Lalita Panchami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Nu, Ne, N, Ya. The lucky number will be 7. Resourceful, powerful; will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find important.

Today worship Godess Skandmata read Skandmata Kavach Stotra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 10-Oct-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:32 Sunset 18:18 Moon set 21:40 Moon rise 10:20 Tithi Panchami till 26:13 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta Yoga Ayushman Karana Bhava till 15:32 thereafter Balava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Ashwin Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:50 - 18:18 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 13:54 - 15:22

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:41 AM IST