Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 10, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today is Sunday 10 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Panchami till 26:13. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Lalita Panchami.

New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Nu, Ne, N, Ya. The lucky number will be 7. Resourceful, powerful; will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find important.

Today worship Godess Skandmata read Skandmata Kavach Stotra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date10-Oct-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:32
Sunset18:18
Moon set 21:40
Moon rise10:20
TithiPanchami till 26:13
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta
Yoga Ayushman
KaranaBhava till 15:32 thereafter Balava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Ashwin
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:50 - 18:18
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:49
Subh Muhurat13:54 - 15:22
Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 05:41 AM IST
