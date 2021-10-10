Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for October 10, 2021

Today is Sunday 10 October 2021 Paksha Shukla, Tithi is Panchami till 26:13. Purnimant month is Ashwin and Amavasyant month is Ashwin Sun is in Virgo and Moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Lalita Panchami.
New born baby Moon sign will be Scorpio. Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Nu, Ne, N, Ya. The lucky number will be 7. Resourceful, powerful; will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find important.
Today worship Godess Skandmata read Skandmata Kavach Stotra. Today’s colour is Orange. Do all your auspicious work or start any new or important work in the time given below in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|10-Oct-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:32
|Sunset
|18:18
|Moon set
|21:40
|Moon rise
|10:20
|Tithi
|Panchami till 26:13
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Anuradha till 14:42 thereafter Jyeshta
|Yoga
|Ayushman
|Karana
|Bhava till 15:32 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Ashwin
|Month (Purnimant)
|Ashwin
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:50 - 18:18
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:02 -12:49
|Subh Muhurat
|13:54 - 15:22