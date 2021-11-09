Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 9, 2021

Today, Tuesday (November 9) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till10:35 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Sagittarius till 22:35 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Pandav Panchami/Dyan Panchami (Jain).

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 16:58 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 22:35 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho. The newborn will be capable of becoming a successful Politician, Human Resource Manager.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Maruti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 09-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:43 Sunset 18:00 Moon set 22:31 Moon rise 11:20 Tithi Panchami till10:35 thereafter Shashti Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 16:58 thereafter Uttarashadha Yoga Dhriti Karana Balava till 10:35 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 22:35 thereafter Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:11 - 16:36 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 15:11 - 16:36

