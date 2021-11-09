e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 11,466 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 03:13 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 9, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (November 9) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Panchami till10:35 thereafter Shashti. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Sagittarius till 22:35 thereafter in Capricorn. Today is Pandav Panchami/Dyan Panchami (Jain).

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 16:58 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 22:35 thereafter Capricorn. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pha, dHa, Bhe, Bho. The newborn will be capable of becoming a successful Politician, Human Resource Manager.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Maruti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date09-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:43
Sunset18:00
Moon set 22:31
Moon rise11:20
TithiPanchami till10:35 thereafter Shashti
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 16:58 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Dhriti
KaranaBalava till 10:35 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 22:35 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:11 - 16:36
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat15:11 - 16:36

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal