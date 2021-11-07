Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 7, 2021

Today, Sunday (November 7) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 16:21 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Scorpio till 21:03 thereafter in Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 21:03 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 21:03 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ya, Yi, Yu, Ye. The newborn will be intellectual, have administrative qualities and will have the ability to make loved ones smile. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 07-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:42 Sunset 18:01 Moon set 20:25 Moon rise 09:09 Tithi Tritiya till 16:21 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Jyeshta till 21:03 thereafter Moola Yoga Atiganda Karana Garaja till 16:21 thereafter Vanija Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 21:03 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:36 - 18:01 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 13:47 - 15:12

