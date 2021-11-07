e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 7, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (November 7) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 16:21 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Scorpio till 21:03 thereafter in Sagittarius.

Nakshatra will be Jyeshta till 21:03 thereafter Moola. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio till 21:03 thereafter Sagittarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ya, Yi, Yu, Ye. The newborn will be intellectual, have administrative qualities and will have the ability to make loved ones smile. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date07-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:42
Sunset18:01
Moon set 20:25
Moon rise09:09
TithiTritiya till 16:21 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Jyeshta till 21:03 thereafter Moola
Yoga Atiganda
KaranaGaraja till 16:21 thereafter Vanija
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) till 21:03 thereafter Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:36 - 18:01
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat13:47 - 15:12

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
