Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:05 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 6, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (November 6) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Bahubeej/Yam Dvitiya/Chandra Darshan.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. The newborn will believe strongly in themselves, but will also be stubborn and hate to fail or be challenged. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date06-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:42
Sunset18:01
Moon set 19:27
Moon rise08:01
TithiDvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta
Yoga Sobhana
KaranaBalava till 09:28 tereafter Kaulava till 19:43 thereafter Taitula
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:32 - 10:57
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat08:07 - 09:32

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
