Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 6, 2021

Today, Saturday (November 6) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Bahubeej/Yam Dvitiya/Chandra Darshan.
Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. The newborn will believe strongly in themselves, but will also be stubborn and hate to fail or be challenged. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|06-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:42
|Sunset
|18:01
|Moon set
|19:27
|Moon rise
|08:01
|Tithi
|Dvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta
|Yoga
|Sobhana
|Karana
|Balava till 09:28 tereafter Kaulava till 19:43 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:32 - 10:57
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|11:59 -12:45
|Subh Muhurat
|08:07 - 09:32
