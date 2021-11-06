Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 6, 2021

Today, Saturday (November 6) is Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Scorpio. Today is Bahubeej/Yam Dvitiya/Chandra Darshan.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. The newborn will believe strongly in themselves, but will also be stubborn and hate to fail or be challenged. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 06-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:42 Sunset 18:01 Moon set 19:27 Moon rise 08:01 Tithi Dvitiya till 19:43 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Anuradha till 23:37 thereafter Jyeshta Yoga Sobhana Karana Balava till 09:28 tereafter Kaulava till 19:43 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:32 - 10:57 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 08:07 - 09:32

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:53 AM IST