e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:13 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 4, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, November 4 (Thursday), Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Amavasya till 26:43. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Narak Chaturdashi/Darsh Amavasya/Laxmi Pujan (Laxmi Pujan Muhurat 18:02 -19:35).

Nakshatra will be Chitra till 07:41 thereafter Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta. The newborn will be sensitive and emotional.

Today, worshiping Godess Laxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date04-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:41
Sunset18:02
Moon set 17:47
Moon rise30:54:00
TithiAmavasya till 26:43
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Chitra till 07:41 thereafter Swati.
Yoga Priti
KaranaChatuspada till 16:25 Thereafter Nagava
Vaar Guruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:47 - 15:12
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat06:41 - 08:06 & 16:37 - 18:02

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal