Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 4, 2021

Today, November 4 (Thursday), Paksha Krishna, Tithi is Amavasya till 26:43. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. Sun is in Libra and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Narak Chaturdashi/Darsh Amavasya/Laxmi Pujan (Laxmi Pujan Muhurat 18:02 -19:35).

Nakshatra will be Chitra till 07:41 thereafter Swati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ri, Ru, Re, Ro, Ta. The newborn will be sensitive and emotional.

Today, worshiping Godess Laxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 04-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:41 Sunset 18:02 Moon set 17:47 Moon rise 30:54:00 Tithi Amavasya till 26:43 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Chitra till 07:41 thereafter Swati. Yoga Priti Karana Chatuspada till 16:25 Thereafter Nagava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:47 - 15:12 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 06:41 - 08:06 & 16:37 - 18:02

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 05:53 AM IST