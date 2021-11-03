Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 3, 2021

Today, Wednesday (November 3) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi till 09:01 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Virgo till 20:52 thereafter in Libra. Today is Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 09:57 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 20:52 thereafter Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Tha, Pe, Po, Ra.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 03-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:40 Sunset 18:02 Moon set 17:05 Moon rise 29:51:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 09:01 thereafter Chaturdashi till 30:02 (Leap) Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Hasta till 09:57 thereafter Chitra Yoga Vishkambha Karana Vanija till 09:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) till 19:35 thereafter Sakun Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 20:52 thereafter Tula(Libra) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:22 - 13:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 10:57 - 12:22

