Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 3, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (November 3) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Trayodashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi till 09:01 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Virgo till 20:52 thereafter in Libra. Today is Shivratri.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 09:57 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo till 20:52 thereafter Libra. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Tha, Pe, Po, Ra.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date03-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:40
Sunset18:02
Moon set 17:05
Moon rise29:51:00
TithiTrayodashi till 09:01 thereafter Chaturdashi till 30:02 (Leap)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta till 09:57 thereafter Chitra
Yoga Vishkambha
KaranaVanija till 09:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) till 19:35 thereafter Sakun
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) till 20:52 thereafter Tula(Libra)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:22 - 13:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat10:57 - 12:22

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:06 PM IST
