Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 29, 2021

Today, Monday (November 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 28:13. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 21:40 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from To, Pa, Pi, Pu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:55 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 14:17 Moon rise 26:33:00 Tithi Dashami till 28:13 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 21:40 thereafter Hasta Yoga Priti Karana Vanija till 16:57 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:18 - 09:41 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:05 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 09:41 - 11:04

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:58 AM IST