Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 29, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (November 29) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dashami till 28:13. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 21:40 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from To, Pa, Pi, Pu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:55
Sunset17:58
Moon set 14:17
Moon rise26:33:00
TithiDashami till 28:13
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 21:40 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Priti
KaranaVanija till 16:57 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:18 - 09:41
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:05 -12:49
Subh Muhurat09:41 - 11:04

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
