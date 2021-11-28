Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 28, 2021

Today, Sunday (November 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 29:29. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Leo till 28:02 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 22:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 28:02 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ta, Ti, Tu, Te. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 28-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:54 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 13:40 Moon rise 25:37:00 Tithi Navami till 29:29 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 22:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni Yoga Vishkambha Karana Taitula till 17:50 thereafter Garaja Vaar Ravivara S(unday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 28:02 thereafter Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:35 - 17:58 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:49 Subh Muhurat 13:49 - 15:12

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:53 AM IST