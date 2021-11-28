e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:26 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 28, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Sunday (November 28) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 29:29. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Leo till 28:02 thereafter in Virgo.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 22:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 28:02 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ta, Ti, Tu, Te. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date28-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:54
Sunset17:58
Moon set 13:40
Moon rise25:37:00
TithiNavami till 29:29
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 22:04 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Vishkambha
KaranaTaitula till 17:50 thereafter Garaja
VaarRavivara S(unday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 28:02 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:35 - 17:58
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:49
Subh Muhurat13:49 - 15:12

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
Advertisement