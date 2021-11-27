e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:41 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 27, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (November 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 29:59. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Leo. Today is Kalashtami/Kal Bhairav Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 21:42 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Mi, Mu, Me, Mo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Kalbhairavashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour black. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date27-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:54
Sunset17:57
Moon set 13:01
Moon rise24:43:00
TithiAshtami till 29:59
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Magha till 21:42 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Indra till 07:35 thereafter Vaidhriti
KaranaBalava till 17:56 thereafter Kaulava
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:40 - 11:03
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:48
Subh Muhurat08:17 - 09:40

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
