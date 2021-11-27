Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 27, 2021

Today, Saturday (November 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ashtami till 29:59. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Leo. Today is Kalashtami/Kal Bhairav Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 21:42 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Mi, Mu, Me, Mo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Kalbhairavashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour black. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 27-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:54 Sunset 17:57 Moon set 13:01 Moon rise 24:43:00 Tithi Ashtami till 29:59 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Magha till 21:42 thereafter Poorvaphalguni Yoga Indra till 07:35 thereafter Vaidhriti Karana Balava till 17:56 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:40 - 11:03 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:48 Subh Muhurat 08:17 - 09:40

