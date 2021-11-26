Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 26, 2021

Today, Friday (November 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 29:42. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer till 20:35 thereafter in Leo.
Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 20:35 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Du, De, Do, Ma. Lucky Number will be 6.
Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|26-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:53
|Sunset
|17:57
|Moon set
|12:21
|Moon rise
|23:49
|Tithi
|Saptami till 29:42
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha
|Yoga
|Brahma
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 17:17 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Shukravara (Friday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer) till 20:35 thereafter Simha (Leo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|11:03 - 12:26
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:04 -12:48
|Subh Muhurat
|12:26 - 13:49
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)