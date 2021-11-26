Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 26, 2021

Today, Friday (November 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 29:42. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer till 20:35 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 20:35 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Du, De, Do, Ma. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 26-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:53 Sunset 17:57 Moon set 12:21 Moon rise 23:49 Tithi Saptami till 29:42 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha Yoga Brahma Karana Visti (Bhadra) till 17:17 thereafter Bhava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 20:35 thereafter Simha (Leo) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:03 - 12:26 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:04 -12:48 Subh Muhurat 12:26 - 13:49

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:58 AM IST