Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:10 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 26, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (November 26) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 29:42. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer till 20:35 thereafter in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer till 20:35 thereafter Leo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Du, De, Do, Ma. Lucky Number will be 6.

Today, worshiping Godess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:53
Sunset17:57
Moon set 12:21
Moon rise23:49
TithiSaptami till 29:42
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Ashlesha till 20:35 thereafter Magha
Yoga Brahma
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 17:17 thereafter Bhava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) till 20:35 thereafter Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:03 - 12:26
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:04 -12:48
Subh Muhurat12:26 - 13:49

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
