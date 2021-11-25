e-Paper Get App

Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 03:11 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 25, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (November 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:41. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastranaam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:52
Sunset17:57
Moon set 11:38
Moon rise22:54
TithiShashti till 28:41
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha
Yoga Shukla
KaranaGaraja till 15:56 thereafter Vanija
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:49 - 15:12
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:03 -12:48
Subh Muhurat06:53 - 08:16 & 16:35 - 17:58

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
