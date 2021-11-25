Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 25, 2021

Today, Thursday (November 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:41. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer.

Nakshatra will be Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastranaam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 25-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:52 Sunset 17:57 Moon set 11:38 Moon rise 22:54 Tithi Shashti till 28:41 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha Yoga Shukla Karana Garaja till 15:56 thereafter Vanija Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Kark (Cancer) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:49 - 15:12 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:03 -12:48 Subh Muhurat 06:53 - 08:16 & 16:35 - 17:58

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:57 AM IST