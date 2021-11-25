Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 25, 2021

Today, Thursday (November 25) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 28:41. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Cancer.
Nakshatra will be Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Cancer. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ho, Da, Di. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastranaam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|25-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:52
|Sunset
|17:57
|Moon set
|11:38
|Moon rise
|22:54
|Tithi
|Shashti till 28:41
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Pushya till 18:48 thereafter Ashlesha
|Yoga
|Shukla
|Karana
|Garaja till 15:56 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Kark (Cancer)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|13:49 - 15:12
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:03 -12:48
|Subh Muhurat
|06:53 - 08:16 & 16:35 - 17:58
