Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 22, 2021

Today, Monday (November 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 22:26 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 10:42 thereafter Ardra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ke,Ku,Gha. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 22-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:51 Sunset 17:57 Moon set 9:12 Moon rise 20:16 Tithi Tritiya till 22:26 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 10:42 thereafter Ardra Yoga Sadhya Karana Vanija till 09:07 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:14 - 09:38 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 09:38 - 11:01

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:56 AM IST