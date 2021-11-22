e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:31 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 22, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (November 22) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Tritiya till 22:26 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 10:42 thereafter Ardra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ke,Ku,Gha. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Mahamritunjay Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date22-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:51
Sunset17:57
Moon set 9:12
Moon rise20:16
TithiTritiya till 22:26 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Mrigashirsha till 10:42 thereafter Ardra
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaVanija till 09:07 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:14 - 09:38
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:47
Subh Muhurat09:38 - 11:01

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:56 AM IST
