Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 21, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (November 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus till 21:09 thereafter in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 21:09 thereafter Gemini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu, Ve, Vo, Ka. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date21-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:50
Sunset17:58
Moon set 31:29:00
Moon rise19:28
TithiDvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha
Yoga Siddha
KaranaGaraja
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 21:09 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:35 - 17:58
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:47
Subh Muhurat13:48 - 15:11

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:54 AM IST
