Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 21, 2021

Today, Sunday (November 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus till 21:09 thereafter in Gemini.
Nakshatra will be Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 21:09 thereafter Gemini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu, Ve, Vo, Ka. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|21-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:50
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|31:29:00
|Moon rise
|19:28
|Tithi
|Dvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha
|Yoga
|Siddha
|Karana
|Garaja
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishabha (Taurus) till 21:09 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:35 - 17:58
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:02 -12:47
|Subh Muhurat
|13:48 - 15:11
