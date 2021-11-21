Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 21, 2021

Today, Sunday (November 21) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus till 21:09 thereafter in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus till 21:09 thereafter Gemini. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Vu, Ve, Vo, Ka. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Golden. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 21-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:50 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 31:29:00 Moon rise 19:28 Tithi Dvitiya till 19:46 thereafter Tritiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Rohini till 07:34 thereafter Mrigashirsha Yoga Siddha Karana Garaja Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) till 21:09 thereafter Mithuna (Gemini) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 16:35 - 17:58 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:47 Subh Muhurat 13:48 - 15:11

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 05:54 AM IST