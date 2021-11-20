Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 20, 2021

Today, Saturday (November 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 17:04 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus.

Nakshatra will be Rohini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from O, Va, Vi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 20-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:49 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 31:28:00 Moon rise 18:43 Tithi Prathama till 17:04 thereadter Dvitiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Rohini Yoga Siva Karana Kaulava till 17:04 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:37 - 11:01 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:02 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 08:13 - 09:37

