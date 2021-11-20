Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 20, 2021

Today, Saturday (November 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 17:04 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus.
Nakshatra will be Rohini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from O, Va, Vi. Lucky Number will be 9.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|20-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:49
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|31:28:00
|Moon rise
|18:43
|Tithi
|Prathama till 17:04 thereadter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Rohini
|Yoga
|Siva
|Karana
|Kaulava till 17:04 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Margashirsha
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishabha (Taurus)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:37 - 11:01
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:02 -12:46
|Subh Muhurat
|08:13 - 09:37
