e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 03:28 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 20, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Saturday (November 20) Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Prathama till 17:04 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Margashirsha and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Taurus.

Nakshatra will be Rohini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Taurus. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from O, Va, Vi. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date20-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:49
Sunset17:58
Moon set 31:28:00
Moon rise18:43
TithiPrathama till 17:04 thereadter Dvitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Rohini
Yoga Siva
KaranaKaulava till 17:04 thereafter Taitula
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Margashirsha
Moon Zodiac Vrishabha (Taurus)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:37 - 11:01
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:02 -12:46
Subh Muhurat08:13 - 09:37

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
Advertisement