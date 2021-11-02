e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:13 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 2, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (November 2) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Virgo. November 2 is Bhoum Prdosh/ Gurudwadashi/Dhanvantari Jayanti/Yam Deep Dan/Dhan Trayodashi.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 11:43 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pi, Pu, Sha, Na. The newborn will be diplomatic and caring in nature.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:40
Sunset18:03
Moon set 16:24
Moon rise28:50:00
TithiDwadashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 11:43 thereafter Hasta
Yoga Vaidhriti
KaranaTaitula till 11:30 thereafter Garaja
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:13 - 16:38
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat15:13 - 16:38

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:53 AM IST
