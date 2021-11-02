Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 2, 2021

Today, Monday (November 2) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and the moon remains in Virgo. November 2 is Bhoum Prdosh/ Gurudwadashi/Dhanvantari Jayanti/Yam Deep Dan/Dhan Trayodashi.

Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 11:43 thereafter Hasta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Pi, Pu, Sha, Na. The newborn will be diplomatic and caring in nature.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:40 Sunset 18:03 Moon set 16:24 Moon rise 28:50:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 11:30 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttaraphalguni till 11:43 thereafter Hasta Yoga Vaidhriti Karana Taitula till 11:30 thereafter Garaja Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:13 - 16:38 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 11:59 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 15:13 - 16:38

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 05:53 AM IST