Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 03:47 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 18, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (November 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Aries. Today is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi/Tripurari Pournima.

Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lu, Le, Lo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Stuti will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date18-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:48
Sunset17:58
Moon set 30:35:00
Moon rise17:24
TithiChaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Bharani
Yoga Variyan
KaranaVanija till 11:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:47 - 15:11
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:46
Subh Muhurat06:49 - 08:12 & 16:35 - 17:58

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
