Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 18, 2021

Today, Thursday (November 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Aries. Today is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi/Tripurari Pournima.
Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lu, Le, Lo. Lucky Number will be 7.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Stuti will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|18-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:48
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|30:35:00
|Moon rise
|17:24
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Bharani
|Yoga
|Variyan
|Karana
|Vanija till 11:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Mesh (Aries)
|Sun Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|13:47 - 15:11
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:01 -12:46
|Subh Muhurat
|06:49 - 08:12 & 16:35 - 17:58
