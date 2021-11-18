Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 18, 2021

Today, Thursday (November 18) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Scorpio and moon remains in Aries. Today is Vaikuntha Chaturdashi/Tripurari Pournima.

Nakshatra will be Bharani. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Lu, Le, Lo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Stuti will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 18-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:48 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 30:35:00 Moon rise 17:24 Tithi Chaturdashi till 11:59 thereafter Purnima Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Bharani Yoga Variyan Karana Vanija till 11:59 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 13:47 - 15:11 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 06:49 - 08:12 & 16:35 - 17:58

