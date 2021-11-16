Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 16, 2021

Today, Tuesday (November 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra till 13:02 thereafter in Scorpio and moon remains in Pieces till 20:13 thereafter in Aries. Today is Bhoum Pradosh.
Nakshatra will be Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 20:13 thereafter Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Do, Cha, Chi, Chu. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Suktam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:47
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|28:55:00
|Moon rise
|16:14
|Tithi
|Dwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini
|Yoga
|Siddhi
|Karana
|Balava till 08:01 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Mangalavara (Tuesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces) till 20:13 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra) till 13:02 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|15:11 - 16:35
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:01 -12:46
|Subh Muhurat
|15:11 - 16:35
