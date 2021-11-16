Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 16, 2021

Today, Tuesday (November 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra till 13:02 thereafter in Scorpio and moon remains in Pieces till 20:13 thereafter in Aries. Today is Bhoum Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 20:13 thereafter Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Do, Cha, Chi, Chu. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Suktam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 16-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:47 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 28:55:00 Moon rise 16:14 Tithi Dwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini Yoga Siddhi Karana Balava till 08:01 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 20:13 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 13:02 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:11 - 16:35 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:46 Subh Muhurat 15:11 - 16:35

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:58 AM IST