e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 16, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Advertisement

Today, Tuesday (November 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra till 13:02 thereafter in Scorpio and moon remains in Pieces till 20:13 thereafter in Aries. Today is Bhoum Pradosh.

Nakshatra will be Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 20:13 thereafter Aries. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Do, Cha, Chi, Chu. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Suktam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:47
Sunset17:58
Moon set 28:55:00
Moon rise16:14
TithiDwadashi till 08:01 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Revati till 20:13 thereafter Aswini
Yoga Siddhi
KaranaBalava till 08:01 thereafter Kaulava
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 20:13 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) till 13:02 thereafter Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:11 - 16:35
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:46
Subh Muhurat15:11 - 16:35

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
Advertisement