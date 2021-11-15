e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 03:07 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 15, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (November 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi for the entire night. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Pieces. Today is Bhagwat Ekadashi/Mahalay Samapti/Chaturmasy Samapti.

Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Jha, Tra, De. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading ShivStuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is white. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date15-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:47
Sunset17:58
Moon set 28:05:00
Moon rise15:41
TithiDwadashi All Night
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati
Yoga Vajra
KaranaBhava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:11 - 09:35
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:01 -12:45
Subh Muhurat09:35 - 10:59

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
