Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 15, 2021

Today, Monday (November 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi for the entire night. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Pieces. Today is Bhagwat Ekadashi/Mahalay Samapti/Chaturmasy Samapti.

Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Jha, Tra, De. Lucky Number will be 4.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading ShivStuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is white. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 15-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:47 Sunset 17:58 Moon set 28:05:00 Moon rise 15:41 Tithi Dwadashi All Night Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati Yoga Vajra Karana Bhava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:11 - 09:35 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:01 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 09:35 - 10:59

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 05:58 AM IST