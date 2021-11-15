Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 15, 2021

Today, Monday (November 15) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Dwadashi for the entire night. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Pieces. Today is Bhagwat Ekadashi/Mahalay Samapti/Chaturmasy Samapti.
Nakshatra will be Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Jha, Tra, De. Lucky Number will be 4.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading ShivStuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is white. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|15-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:47
|Sunset
|17:58
|Moon set
|28:05:00
|Moon rise
|15:41
|Tithi
|Dwadashi All Night
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Uttarabhadrapada till 18:08 thereafter Revati
|Yoga
|Vajra
|Karana
|Bhava
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:11 - 09:35
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:01 -12:45
|Subh Muhurat
|09:35 - 10:59
