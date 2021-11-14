Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 14, 2021

Today, Sunday (November 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 30:39. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Aquarius till 10:10 thereafter Pieces. Today is Prabodhini Smart Ekadashi/Vishnu Prabodhotsav.
Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 16:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 10:10 thereafter Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Da, Di, Du, Tha. The new born will be smart, creative, and deeply intuitive love spending time reading, exploring or creating art or music. Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Shree Pandurang Ashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|14-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:46
|Sunset
|17:59
|Moon set
|27:16:00
|Moon rise
|15:07
|Tithi
|Ekadashi till 30:39
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvabhadrapada till 16:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Harshana
|Karana
|Vanija till 18:09 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Kartika
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius) till 10:10 thereafter Meen(Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:35 - 17:59
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:00 -12:45
|Subh Muhurat
|13:47 - 15:11
