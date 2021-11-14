e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:17 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 14, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (November 14) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 30:39. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Aquarius till 10:10 thereafter Pieces. Today is Prabodhini Smart Ekadashi/Vishnu Prabodhotsav.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 16:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 10:10 thereafter Pieces. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Da, Di, Du, Tha. The new born will be smart, creative, and deeply intuitive love spending time reading, exploring or creating art or music. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Vitthal and reading Shree Pandurang Ashtakam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is grey. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date14-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:46
Sunset17:59
Moon set 27:16:00
Moon rise15:07
TithiEkadashi till 30:39
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada till 16:30 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada
Yoga Harshana
KaranaVanija till 18:09 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 10:10 thereafter Meen(Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:35 - 17:59
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:00 -12:45
Subh Muhurat13:47 - 15:11

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
