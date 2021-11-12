e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 03:04 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 12, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Friday (November 12) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 29:30. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Kushmand Navami.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 14:52 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Gu, Ge, Go, Sa. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Shree Sukta will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date12-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:45
Sunset17:59
Moon set 25:31:00
Moon rise13:52
TithiNavami till 29:30
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 14:52 thereafter Satabisha
Yoga Dhruva
KaranaBalava till 17:35 thereafter Kaulava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal10:58 - 12:23
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:00 -12:45
Subh Muhurat12:23 - 13:47

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 05:58 AM IST
