Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 12, 2021

Today, Friday (November 12) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Navami till 29:30. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Kushmand Navami.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 14:52 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Gu, Ge, Go, Sa. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Shree Sukta will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 12-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:45 Sunset 17:59 Moon set 25:31:00 Moon rise 13:52 Tithi Navami till 29:30 Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Dhanishta till 14:52 thereafter Satabisha Yoga Dhruva Karana Balava till 17:35 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 10:58 - 12:23 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:00 -12:45 Subh Muhurat 12:23 - 13:47

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 05:58 AM IST