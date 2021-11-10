e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:19 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 11, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (November 11) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Saptami till 06:48 thereafter Ashtami till 29:50 (Leap). Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Capricorn till 26:50 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Durgashtami/Gopashtami/Jalaram Jayanti.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 14:57 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 26:50 thereafter Aquarius. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Khe, Kho, Ga, Gi. The newborn will perform their tasks with utmost sincerity.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date11-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:44
Sunset17:59
Moon set 24:34:00
Moon rise13:08
TithiSaptami till 06:48 thereafter Ashtami till 29:50 (Leap)
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Shravana till 14:57 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Vriddha
KaranaVanija till 06:48 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) till 18:15 thereafter Bhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 26:50 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal13:47 - 15:11
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat06:45 - 08:09 & 16:36 - 17:59

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
