Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 10, 2021

Today, Wednesday (November 10) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 08:24 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 15:40 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. A true partner, who is laser-focused on helping their partner find success and happiness.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Peacock Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 10-Nov-21 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:44 Sunset 18:00 Moon set 23:34 Moon rise 12:17 Tithi Shashti till 08:24 thereafter Saptami Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 15:40 thereafter Shravana Yoga Soola till 09:08 thereafter Ganda Karana Taitula till 08:24 thereafter Garaja Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Kartika Month (Purnimant) Kartika Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra) Ritu Sharad (Autumn) Ayana Dakshinayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:22 - 13:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 10:58 - 12:22

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:57 AM IST