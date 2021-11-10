e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 03:32 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 10, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (November 10) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Shashti till 08:24 thereafter Saptami. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Kartika. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 15:40 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. A true partner, who is laser-focused on helping their partner find success and happiness.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is Peacock Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date10-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:44
Sunset18:00
Moon set 23:34
Moon rise12:17
TithiShashti till 08:24 thereafter Saptami
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 15:40 thereafter Shravana
Yoga Soola till 09:08 thereafter Ganda
KaranaTaitula till 08:24 thereafter Garaja
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Kartika
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:22 - 13:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat10:58 - 12:22

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:57 AM IST
