Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 03:09 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 1, 2021

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (November 1) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 13:21 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Leo till 18:38 thereafter in Virgo. November 1 is Rama Ekadashi/Govatsa Dwadashi/Vasubaras.

Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 12:51 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 18:38 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To, Pa. The newborn will be intelligent and will like to do commanding work. The lucky number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date01-Nov-21
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:39
Sunset18:03
Moon set 15:45
Moon rise27:52:00
TithiEkadashi till 13:21 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvaphalguni till 12:51 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
Yoga Indra
KaranaBalava till 13:21 thereafter Kaulava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Ashwin
Month (Purnimant) Kartika
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo) till 18:38 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Ritu Sharad (Autumn)
Ayana Dakshinayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2077 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:05 - 09:31
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat11:59 -12:45
Subh Muhurat09:31 - 10:56

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:43 AM IST
