Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for November 1, 2021

Today, Monday (November 1) is Krishna Paksha, Tithi is Ekadashi till 13:21 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Kartika and Amavasyant month is Ashwin. The sun is in Libra and moon remains in Leo till 18:38 thereafter in Virgo. November 1 is Rama Ekadashi/Govatsa Dwadashi/Vasubaras.
Nakshatra will be Poorvaphalguni till 12:51 thereafter Uttaraphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo till 18:38 thereafter Virgo. For the newborn baby's name word as per the moon sign will start from Ti, Tu, Te, To, Pa. The newborn will be intelligent and will like to do commanding work. The lucky number will be 8.
Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stuti Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour is White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|01-Nov-21
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:39
|Sunset
|18:03
|Moon set
|15:45
|Moon rise
|27:52:00
|Tithi
|Ekadashi till 13:21 thereafter Dwadashi
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Poorvaphalguni till 12:51 thereafter Uttaraphalguni
|Yoga
|Indra
|Karana
|Balava till 13:21 thereafter Kaulava
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Ashwin
|Month (Purnimant)
|Kartika
|Moon Zodiac
|Simha (Leo) till 18:38 thereafter Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Ritu
|Sharad (Autumn)
|Ayana
|Dakshinayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2077 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:05 - 09:31
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|11:59 -12:45
|Subh Muhurat
|09:31 - 10:56
