Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 9, 2021

Today is Sunday 9 May 2021, Tithi Trayodashi till 19:29 thereafter Chaturdashi Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Pieces till 17:27 thereafter in Aries. Today is Pradosh

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces till 17:27 thereafter Aries. Nakshatra will be Revati till 17:27 thereafter Aswini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Cha, Chi, Chu. Lucky Number will be 1. Good social nature. Attached to friend and family members. Loves to attend and meet famous people and have a tendency to be like them. Loves travelling and outdoor activities.

Today worship Sun Read / Chant Gayatri Mantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.