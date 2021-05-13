Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 13, 2021

Today is Thursday 13 May 2021, Tithi Dvitiya till 29:38 Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Vaisakha. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Taurus.

New born baby Moon sign will be Taurus. Nakshatra will be Rohini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from O, V, Vi, Vu. Lucky Number will be 5. Strong in nature, Backing things which he/she looks right Interest in studies as well as sports and other activities will be also there. Over reactive sometimes.

Today worship Lord Vishnu Read/ Chant Vishnu Sahastra naam. Today’s colour is Yellow. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.