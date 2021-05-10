Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for May 11, 2021

Today is Tuesday 11 May 2021, Tithi Amavasya till 24:28 Purnimant month is Vaisakha and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Aries and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Darsh Amavasya or Sattu Amavasya.

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Bharani 23:30. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Lu, Le, Lo. Lucky Number will be 3. Aggressive little hasty but when decided to achieve any goal or tasks will put their whole efforts on it. Diplomatic and good in politics.

Today worship Godess Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.