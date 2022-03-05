Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 5, 2022

Today, Saturday (March 5) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Tritiya till 20:35 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Pieces till 26:28 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 26:28 thereafter Aries. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,Do,Cha,Chi. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 05-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:56 Sunset 18:44 Moon set 21:16 Moon rise 8:42 Tithi Tritiya till 20:35 thereafter Chaturthi Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Revati Yoga Shukla Karana Taitula till 08:34 thereafter Garaja Vaar Shanivara(Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 26:28 thereafter Mesh (Aries) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:53 ? 11:22 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:26 -13:14 Subh Muhurat 08:25 ? 09:53

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:57 AM IST