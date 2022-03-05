e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 5, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (March 5) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Tritiya till 20:35 thereafter Chaturthi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Pieces till 26:28 thereafter in Aries.

Nakshatra will be Revati. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Pieces till 26:28 thereafter Aries. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from De,Do,Cha,Chi. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date05-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:56
Sunset18:44
Moon set 21:16
Moon rise8:42
TithiTritiya till 20:35 thereafter Chaturthi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Revati
Yoga Shukla
KaranaTaitula till 08:34 thereafter Garaja
VaarShanivara(Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Meen (Pieces) till 26:28 thereafter Mesh (Aries)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:53 ? 11:22
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:26 -13:14
Subh Muhurat08:25 ? 09:53

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 05:57 AM IST
