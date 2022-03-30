e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 30, 2022

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 30, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

Advertisement

Today, Wednesday (March 30) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 13:18 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter in Pieces. Today is Shivratri / Madhukrishna Trayodashi.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 10:47 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Su,Se,So,Da. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date30-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:35
Sunset18:50
Moon set 17:17
Moon rise30:01:00
TithiTrayodashi till 13:18 thereafter Chaturdashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Satabisha till 10:47 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Subha
KaranaVanija till 13:18 thereafter Visti (Bhadra)
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 28:31 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:43 ? 14:15
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:11 ? 12:43

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:13 AM IST