Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 30, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 30) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 13:18 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter in Pieces. Today is Shivratri / Madhukrishna Trayodashi.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha till 10:47 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 28:31 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Su,Se,So,Da. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 30-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:35 Sunset 18:50 Moon set 17:17 Moon rise 30:01:00 Tithi Trayodashi till 13:18 thereafter Chaturdashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Satabisha till 10:47 thereafter Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Subha Karana Vanija till 13:18 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 28:31 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:43 ? 14:15 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:11 ? 12:43

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:13 AM IST