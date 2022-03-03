Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 3, 2022

Today, Thursday (March 3) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Prathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Se,So,Da,Di . Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 03-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:57 Sunset 18:43 Moon set 19:28 Moon rise 31:36:00 Tithi Prathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Shukla Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada Yoga Sadhya Karana Kinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava Vaar Guruvara (Thursday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 20:02 thereafter Meen (Pieces) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 14:19 ? 15:47 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:27 -13:14 Subh Muhurat 06:58 ? 08:26 & 17:15 - 18:43

