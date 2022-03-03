Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 3, 2022

Today, Thursday (March 3) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Prathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces.
Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Se,So,Da,Di . Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|03-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:57
|Sunset
|18:43
|Moon set
|19:28
|Moon rise
|31:36:00
|Tithi
|Prathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Poorvabhadrapada
|Yoga
|Sadhya
|Karana
|Kinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava
|Vaar
|Guruvara (Thursday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Phalguna
|Moon Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius) till 20:02 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
|Sun Zodiac
|Kumbha (Aquarius)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|14:19 ? 15:47
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:27 -13:14
|Subh Muhurat
|06:58 ? 08:26 & 17:15 - 18:43
