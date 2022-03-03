e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 03:10 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 3, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (March 3) Krishna Shukla. Tithi is Prathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces.

Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius till 20:02 thereafter Pieces. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Se,So,Da,Di . Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Vishnu and reading Vishnu Sahastra Naam will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Yellow. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date03-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:57
Sunset18:43
Moon set 19:28
Moon rise31:36:00
TithiPrathama till 21:36 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Poorvabhadrapada
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaKinstughna till 10:15 thereafter Bhava
VaarGuruvara (Thursday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) till 20:02 thereafter Meen (Pieces)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal14:19 ? 15:47
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:27 -13:14
Subh Muhurat06:58 ? 08:26 & 17:15 - 18:43

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:52 AM IST
