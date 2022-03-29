e-Paper Get App
Today's Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 29, 2022

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 29, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Today, Tuesday (March 29) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Dwadashi till 14:37 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Bhoumpradosh.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 11:27 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date29-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:36
Sunset18:50
Moon set 16:19
Moon rise29:23:00
TithiDwadashi till 14:37 thereafter Trayodashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Dhanishta till 11:27 Satabisha
Yoga Sadhya
KaranaTaitula till 14:37 thereafter Garaja
VaarMangalavara (Tuesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal15:47 ? 17:19
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:19 -13:08
Subh Muhurat15:47 ? 17:19

