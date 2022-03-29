Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 29, 2022

Today, Tuesday (March 29) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Dwadashi till 14:37 thereafter Trayodashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Bhoumpradosh.

Nakshatra will be Dhanishta till 11:27 thereafter Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Goddess Durga and reading Durga Kavach will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Red. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 29-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:36 Sunset 18:50 Moon set 16:19 Moon rise 29:23:00 Tithi Dwadashi till 14:37 thereafter Trayodashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Dhanishta till 11:27 Satabisha Yoga Sadhya Karana Taitula till 14:37 thereafter Garaja Vaar Mangalavara (Tuesday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 15:47 ? 17:19 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:19 -13:08 Subh Muhurat 15:47 ? 17:19

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 06:30 AM IST