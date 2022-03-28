Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 28, 2022

e-Paper Get App
Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:46 PM IST

Today, Monday (March 28) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Ekadashi till 16:14 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn till 23:53 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Papmochani Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 12:23 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 23:53 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Khe,kho,Ga,Gi,Gu. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stutu Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date28-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:37
Sunset18:50
Moon set 15:19
Moon rise28:41:00
TithiEkadashi till 16:14 thereafter Dwadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Shravana till 12:23 thereafter Dhanishta
Yoga Siddha
KaranaBalava till 16:14 thereafter Kaulava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 23:53 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:09 ? 09:40
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:19 -13:08
SubhMuhurat09:40 ? 11:12

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:30 AM IST