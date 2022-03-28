Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 28, 2022

Today, Monday (March 28) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Ekadashi till 16:14 thereafter Dwadashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn till 23:53 thereafter in Aquarius. Today is Papmochani Ekadashi.

Nakshatra will be Shravana till 12:23 thereafter Dhanishta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn till 23:53 thereafter Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Khe,kho,Ga,Gi,Gu. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Lord Shiva and reading Shiv Stutu Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour White. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 28-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:37 Sunset 18:50 Moon set 15:19 Moon rise 28:41:00 Tithi Ekadashi till 16:14 thereafter Dwadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Shravana till 12:23 thereafter Dhanishta Yoga Siddha Karana Balava till 16:14 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Somavara (Monday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) till 23:53 thereafter Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 08:09 ? 09:40 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:19 -13:08 SubhMuhurat 09:40 ? 11:12

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 05:30 AM IST