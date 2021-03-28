Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 28, 2021

Today is Sunday 28 March 2021, Tithi Purnima till 24:17 Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Hutashani Purnima (Holi), Holika Pradipan

New born baby Moon sign will be Virgo. Nakshatra will be Uttaraphalguni till 17:34 thereafter Hasta. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from P. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today worship Lord Surya and Vishnu Read/chant Surya and Vishnu Mantra. Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.