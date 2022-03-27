Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 27, 2022

e-Paper Get App
Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Today, Sunday (March 27) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Dashami till 18:03 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 13:.30 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ja,Ji,Khi,Khu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date27-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:37
Sunset18:49
Moon set 14:17
Moon rise27:55:00
TithiDashami till 18:03 thereafter Ekadashi
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 13:.30 thereafter Shravana.
Yoga Siva
KaranaVanija till 07:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) till 18:03 thereafter Bhava
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal17:18 ? 18:50
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:20 -13:08
Subh Muhurat14:15 ? 15:47

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:30 AM IST