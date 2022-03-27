Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 27, 2022

Today, Sunday (March 27) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Dashami till 18:03 thereafter Ekadashi. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Uttarashadha till 13:.30 thereafter Shravana. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ja,Ji,Khi,Khu. Lucky Number will be 9.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 27-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:37 Sunset 18:49 Moon set 14:17 Moon rise 27:55:00 Tithi Dashami till 18:03 thereafter Ekadashi Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Uttarashadha till 13:.30 thereafter Shravana. Yoga Siva Karana Vanija till 07:01 thereafter Visti (Bhadra) till 18:03 thereafter Bhava Vaar Ravivara (Sunday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Makar (Capricorn) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 17:18 ? 18:50 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:20 -13:08 Subh Muhurat 14:15 ? 15:47

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 05:30 AM IST