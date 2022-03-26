Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 26, 2022

Today, Saturday (March 26) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Navami till 20:01 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 20:27 thereafter in Capricorn.
Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 14:46 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 20:27 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pha,dHa,Bhe,Bho. Lucky Number will be 8.
Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|26-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:38
|Sunset
|18:49
|Moon set
|13:13
|Moon rise
|27:03:00
|Tithi
|Navami till 20:01 thereafter Dashami
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Poorvashadha till 14:46 thereafter Uttarashadha
|Yoga
|Parigha
|Karana
|Taitula till 09:01 thereafter Garaja
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Chaitra
|Moon Zodiac
|Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 20:27 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:42 ? 11:13
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:20 -13:09
|Subh Muhurat
|08:10 ? 09:42
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)