e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 26, 2022

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 26, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:03 PM IST

Advertisement

Today, Saturday (March 26) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Navami till 20:01 thereafter Dashami. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius till 20:27 thereafter in Capricorn.

Nakshatra will be Poorvashadha till 14:46 thereafter Uttarashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius till 20:27 thereafter Capricorn. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Pha,dHa,Bhe,Bho. Lucky Number will be 8.

Today, worshiping Hanuman and reading Hanuman Chalisa will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Blue. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date26-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:38
Sunset18:49
Moon set 13:13
Moon rise27:03:00
TithiNavami till 20:01 thereafter Dashami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Poorvashadha till 14:46 thereafter Uttarashadha
Yoga Parigha
KaranaTaitula till 09:01 thereafter Garaja
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) till 20:27 thereafter Makar (Capricorn)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:42 ? 11:13
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:20 -13:09
Subh Muhurat08:10 ? 09:42

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 05:49 AM IST