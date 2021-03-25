Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 26, 2021

Today is Friday 26 March 2021, Tithi Dwadashi till 08:20 thereafter Trayodashi till 30:11 (Leap) Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo. Today is Pradosh.

New born baby Moon sign will be Leo. Nakshatra will be Magha till 21:38 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from M. Lucky Number will be 7. Intelligence, diplomatic, but a little lazy that may push him/her back in achieving major goals.

Today worship Mahalaxmi read/chant Mahalaxmi Mantra. Today’s colour is White. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.