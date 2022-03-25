e-Paper Get App
Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 25, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Today, Friday (March 25) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Ashtami till 22:03 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:06 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bha,Bhi,Bhu,Dha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date25-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:39
Sunset18:49
Moon set 12:10
Moon rise26:05:00
TithiAshtami till 22:03 thereafter Navami
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Moola till 16:06 thereafter Poorvashadha
Yoga Variyan
KaranaBalava till 11:06 thereafter Kaulava
VaarShukravara (Friday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal11:13 ? 12:45
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:20 -13:09
Subh Muhurat12:45 ? 14:16

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:48 AM IST