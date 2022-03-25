Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 25, 2022

Today, Friday (March 25) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Ashtami till 22:03 thereafter Navami. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Sagittarius. Today is Kalashtami.

Nakshatra will be Moola till 16:06 thereafter Poorvashadha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Sagittarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Bha,Bhi,Bhu,Dha. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Goddess Mahalaxmi and reading Mahalaxmi Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Pink. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 25-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:39 Sunset 18:49 Moon set 12:10 Moon rise 26:05:00 Tithi Ashtami till 22:03 thereafter Navami Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Moola till 16:06 thereafter Poorvashadha Yoga Variyan Karana Balava till 11:06 thereafter Kaulava Vaar Shukravara (Friday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Dhanu (Sagittarius) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 11:13 ? 12:45 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:20 -13:09 Subh Muhurat 12:45 ? 14:16

