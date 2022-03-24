e-Paper Get App
Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 24, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Thursday (March 24) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Trayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Leo.

Nakshatra will be Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Leo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Mi,Mu,Me,Mo. Lucky Number will be 7.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesh Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:47
Sunset18:47
Moon set 30:13:00
Moon rise17:10
TithiTrayodashi till 13:39 thereafter Chaturdashi
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Magha till 24:19 thereafter Poorvaphalguni
Yoga Dhriti
KaranaTaitula till 13:39 thereafter Garaja
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Simha (Leo)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:47 ? 14:17
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:17 ? 12:47

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:30 AM IST