Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 23, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (March 23) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Shashti till 26:15. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Scorpio.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ni,Nu,Ne,N,Ya. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Shree Vitthal and reading Pandurang Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date23-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:41
Sunset18:48
Moon set 10:17
Moon rise23:58
TithiShashti till 26:15
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta
Yoga Vajra
KaranaGaraja till 15:18 thereafter Vanija
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:45 ? 14:16
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:14 ? 12:45

