Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 23, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 23) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Shashti till 26:15. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Scorpio.
Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ni,Nu,Ne,N,Ya. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Shree Vitthal and reading Pandurang Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|23-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|6:41
|Sunset
|18:48
|Moon set
|10:17
|Moon rise
|23:58
|Tithi
|Shashti till 26:15
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta
|Yoga
|Vajra
|Karana
|Garaja till 15:18 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Buddhavara (Wednesday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Chaitra
|Moon Zodiac
|Vrishchika (Scorpio)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|12:45 ? 14:16
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|Subh Muhurat
|11:14 ? 12:45
