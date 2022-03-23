Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 23, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 23) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Shashti till 26:15. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Scorpio.

Nakshatra will be Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Scorpio. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Ni,Nu,Ne,N,Ya. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Shree Vitthal and reading Pandurang Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 23-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:41 Sunset 18:48 Moon set 10:17 Moon rise 23:58 Tithi Shashti till 26:15 Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Anuradha till 18:51 thereafter Jyeshta Yoga Vajra Karana Garaja till 15:18 thereafter Vanija Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Vrishchika (Scorpio) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:45 ? 14:16 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:14 ? 12:45

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:00 AM IST