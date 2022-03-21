Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 21, 2022

Today, Monday (March 21) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Tritriya till 08:19 thereafter Chaturthi till 30:23 (Leap). Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Sakashti Chaturthi.
Nakshatra will be Swati till 21:29 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Re,Ro,Ta,Ti. Lucky Number will be 3.
Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|21-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:43
|Sunset
|18:48
|Moon set
|08:46
|Moon rise
|21:52
|Tithi
|Tritriya till 08:19 thereafter Chaturthi till 30:23 (Leap)
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Swati till 21:29 thereafter Vishakha
|Yoga
|Vyagatha
|Karana
|Visti (Bhadra) till 08:19 thereafter Bhava till 19:22 thereafter Balava
|Vaar
|Somavara (Monday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Chaitra
|Moon Zodiac
|Tula (Libra)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|08:14 ? 09:44
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:22 -13:10
|SubhMuhurat
|09:44 ? 11:15
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)