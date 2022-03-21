e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 21, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Monday (March 21) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Tritriya till 08:19 thereafter Chaturthi till 30:23 (Leap). Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Libra. Today is Sakashti Chaturthi.

Nakshatra will be Swati till 21:29 thereafter Vishakha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Libra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Re,Ro,Ta,Ti. Lucky Number will be 3.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesha and reading Atharvashirsha will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date21-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:43
Sunset18:48
Moon set 08:46
Moon rise21:52
TithiTritriya till 08:19 thereafter Chaturthi till 30:23 (Leap)
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Swati till 21:29 thereafter Vishakha
Yoga Vyagatha
KaranaVisti (Bhadra) till 08:19 thereafter Bhava till 19:22 thereafter Balava
VaarSomavara (Monday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Tula (Libra)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal08:14 ? 09:44
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:22 -13:10
SubhMuhurat09:44 ? 11:15

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:30 AM IST