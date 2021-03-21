Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for March 21, 2021

Today is Sunday 21 March 2021, Tithi saptami till 07:09 thereafter Ashtami Purnimant month Phalguna is and Amavasyant month is Phalguna Sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Gemini. Today is Bhanu Saptami

New born baby Moon sign will be Gemini. Nakshatra will be Mrigashirsha till 19:23 thereafter Ardra. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from K. Lucky Number will be 2. Need health precaution till 2 years of age. Emotional, loving and passionate nature.

Today worship Sun read/ chant Surya Mantra and also do Abhishek of Surya Yantra. Today’s colour is Orange. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.