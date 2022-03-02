Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 2, 2022

Today, Wednesday (March 2) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Amavasya till 23;03 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Darsh Amavasya.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go,Sa,Si,Su. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesha Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 02-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 6:58 Sunset 18:43 Moon set 18:31 Moon rise 31:27:00 Tithi Amavasya till 23;03 thereafter Prathama Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Satabisha Yoga Siva till 08:19 thereafter Siddha Karana Chatuspada till 11:58 thereafter Nagava Vaar Buddhavara (Wednesday) Month (Amavasyant) Magha Month (Purnimant) Phalguna Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 12:51 ? 14:19 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat Subh Muhurat 11:23 ? 12:51

