Updated on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 2, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Wednesday (March 2) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Amavasya till 23;03 thereafter Prathama. Purnimant month is Phalguna and Amavasyant month is Magha. The sun is in Aquarius and Moon remains in Aquarius. Today is Darsh Amavasya.

Nakshatra will be Satabisha. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Aquarius. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Go,Sa,Si,Su. Lucky Number will be 2.

Today, worshiping Lord Ganesh and reading Ganesha Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Green. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date02-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 6:58
Sunset18:43
Moon set 18:31
Moon rise31:27:00
TithiAmavasya till 23;03 thereafter Prathama
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Satabisha
Yoga Siva till 08:19 thereafter Siddha
KaranaChatuspada till 11:58 thereafter Nagava
VaarBuddhavara (Wednesday)
Month (Amavasyant) Magha
Month (Purnimant) Phalguna
Moon Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Sun Zodiac Kumbha (Aquarius)
Ritu Shishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal12:51 ? 14:19
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat
Subh Muhurat11:23 ? 12:51

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 05:46 AM IST
