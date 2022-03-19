e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 19, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Saturday (March 19) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Prathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vasant Utsav Prarambh.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Saraswati and reading Saraswati Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden/Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date19-Mar-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 06:44
Sunset18:47
Moon set 07:28
Moon rise19:55
TithiPrathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya
Paksha Krishna
Nakshatra Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra
Yoga Vriddha
KaranaKaulava till 11:36 thereafter Taitula
VaarShanivara (Saturday)
Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna
Month (Purnimant) Chaitra
Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo)
Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces)
RituShishir (Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat
Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal09:46 ? 11:16
Auspicious time
Abhijeet Muhurat12:22 -13:10
SubhMuhurat08:15 ? 09:46
Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:48 AM IST