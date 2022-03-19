Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 19, 2022

Today, Saturday (March 19) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Prathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vasant Utsav Prarambh.
Nakshatra will be Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. Lucky Number will be 1.
Today, worshiping Godess Saraswati and reading Saraswati Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden/Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|19-Mar-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|06:44
|Sunset
|18:47
|Moon set
|07:28
|Moon rise
|19:55
|Tithi
|Prathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya
|Paksha
|Krishna
|Nakshatra
|Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra
|Yoga
|Vriddha
|Karana
|Kaulava till 11:36 thereafter Taitula
|Vaar
|Shanivara (Saturday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Phalguna
|Month (Purnimant)
|Chaitra
|Moon Zodiac
|Kanya (Virgo)
|Sun Zodiac
|Meen (Pieces)
|Ritu
|Shishir (Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|Vikram Samvat
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Vikram Samvat (Kartak)
|2078 Vikram Samvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|09:46 ? 11:16
|Auspicious time
|Abhijeet Muhurat
|12:22 -13:10
|SubhMuhurat
|08:15 ? 09:46