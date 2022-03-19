Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for March 19, 2022

Today, Saturday (March 19) Krishna Paksha. Tithi is Prathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya. Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Phalguna. The sun is in Pieces and Moon remains in Virgo. Today is Vasant Utsav Prarambh.

Nakshatra will be Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Virgo. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Sha, Na, Tha, Pe. Lucky Number will be 1.

Today, worshiping Godess Saraswati and reading Saraswati Stotra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Golden/Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date 19-Mar-22 Place Mumbai, India Sunrise 06:44 Sunset 18:47 Moon set 07:28 Moon rise 19:55 Tithi Prathama till 11:36 thereafter Dvitiya Paksha Krishna Nakshatra Hasta till 23:36 thereafter Chitra Yoga Vriddha Karana Kaulava till 11:36 thereafter Taitula Vaar Shanivara (Saturday) Month (Amavasyant) Phalguna Month (Purnimant) Chaitra Moon Zodiac Kanya (Virgo) Sun Zodiac Meen (Pieces) Ritu Shishir (Winter) Ayana Uttarayana Vikram Samvat 2078 Vikram Samvat Vikram Samvat (Kartak) 2078 Vikram Samvat Inauspicious time Rahu kaal 09:46 ? 11:16 Auspicious time Abhijeet Muhurat 12:22 -13:10 SubhMuhurat 08:15 ? 09:46

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:48 AM IST